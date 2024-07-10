Chicago man sentenced to life in 1982 disappearance, presumed death of infant daughter in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - A Chicago man, 77, convicted of premeditated murder in the 1982 disappearance and presumed death of his 8-month-old daughter in Ann Arbor was sentenced to life in prison, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced on Wednesday.

Officials say on April 29, 1982, Isiah Williams got into a physical altercation with Olisa's mother, Denise Frazier-Daniel, and took the infant to Michigan, where she was last seen in Williams' custody. The couple was living in Ohio at the time but had family and friends in Michigan. In addition, officials say Williams had a history of domestic violence against Frazier-Daniel.

Olisa was never found and is presumed dead.

Frazier-Daniel appeared for the sentencing hearing on Wednesday and read a victim impact statement, according to a news release.

"Isiah's silence is a cruelty beyond measure. You have taken from me the most precious gift from God, and now you deny me the chance to lay her to rest. You may think that your silence will protect you, but it will only add to your guilt and shame," she said. "You may have taken my Olisa's life, but you will never take away my love for her and I pray somehow, I'll be able to bring her home to rest."

In 2021, Ann Arbor police requested that the Attorney General's office review the case, leading to an open murder charge against Williams. He was found guilty in May.

"Our law enforcement partners and prosecutors in my office perform incredible work in pursuit of long-awaited resolutions for cold case victims," Nessel said. "This significant conviction is one of the oldest, if not the oldest, cold case homicides the Department has ever handled. It exemplifies our unwavering commitment to resolving these cases, ensuring that justice finally arrives for Olisa even after such a long and painful road. While no sentence can truly mend the hearts of Olisa's loved ones, I hope today brings them a measure of solace and a sense of closure."