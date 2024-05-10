Man convicted of murder more than 40 years after infant daughter disappears in Michigan

Suspect in murder of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll in court and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 78-year-old Chicago man was found guilty of felony murder and first-degree premeditated murder in the disappearance and presumed death of his 8-month-old daughter, who was last seen more than 40 years ago in Metro Detroit.

Sentencing for Isiah Williams is set for July 10, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office.

State officials say Williams took 8-month-old Olisa from her mother, Denise Frazier-Daniel, after an altercation on April 29, 1982, in Ohio and took her to Michigan, where she was last seen in Williams' custody.

The couple was living in Ohio but had family and friends in Michigan. In addition, officials say Williams had a history of domestic violence against Frazier-Daniel.

Olisa was never found and is presumed dead.

In 2021, Ann Arbor police requested that the Attorney General's office review the case, leading to an open murder charge against Williams.

"Thanks to the unwavering commitment of our law enforcement partners, who spent years following every lead in this tragic disappearance, and the dedicated efforts of prosecutors in my office, Olisa's family can finally see a measure of justice served," said Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement. "I hope this conviction may bring some peace and healing to Olisa's loved ones."