Chesterfield teen featured in documentary on down syndrome

(CBS DETROIT) - A Chesterfield Township teen is featured in a documentary putting a spotlight on superpowers. Chromosomally Enhanced, What's Your Superpower? is a film highlighting the stories of those living with down syndrome.

"It was so great," says 14-year-old Maritsa Skowronek when talking about her experience being interviewed for this documentary.

Chromosomally Enhanced, What's Your Superpower? highlights stories of down syndrome and how families and individuals go about their day-to-day lives, hobbies and activities.

"They took me by surprise," says Maritsa's mother, Athena Skowronek who received an email from the film's director asking if the Skowronek's wanted to be a part of the documentary.

"He out of the blue, you know, just asked us to join it. And he said, okay. He says, 'Well, how about next week?' Can we come as the crew, you know, to your house and film? And I said sure," Athena says. After asking if the crew could spend a couple of hours at the Skowronek's home, they ended up staying all afternoon to document the life of Maritsa.

"Gosh the world could use more people like that," says film director Keith Famie.

Famie says a source of inspiration for the film came from a conversation he had in a grocery store line with a young person who had down syndrome. As he was able to shoot the stories of various individuals for the film, he says it was interviews with families like Maritsa's that made it well worth it.

"That's their superpower. They're nice, they're empathetic, they're joyful. They bring this feeling of no matter what the days like this euphoric feeling of happiness," Famie added.

Skowronek says just like every other parent, you don't know what your child is going to do with their life. When it comes to having a child with down syndrome, you don't know what life is going to be like or how it will go. She says being a part of a documentary like this shows what her child and others with down syndrome are capable of.

"When she was first born, you're really not sure what it's going to be like for you. You feel it in your heart. You see it in their face. You see it just. They grow and they become this person that is just beautiful and thrives just like everybody else," Athena said.

"And my mother, I love you first. And I love you back. And my teachers, I love you, too. And it's so sweet. I thought, oh, God, so sweet," said Maritsa as she talked about her experiences with the documentary.