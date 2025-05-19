Watch CBS News
Authorities respond to chemical spill at Livonia-Farmington Hills border

DeJanay Booth-Singleton
A chemical spill at the Livonia-Farmington Hills city border led to a temporary road closure Monday evening.

The Farmington Hills and Livonia fire departments responded to Middlebelt and Eight Mile roads, where a semi truck leaked ferric chloride. Livonia Fire Deputy Chief Wade Clay said the spill trailed about a quarter of a mile from the intersection on Middlebelt Road.

In response, the Western Wayne Hazardous Materials Response Team was called to the scene. Officials say the road closure is expected to last hours as crews complete the cleanup.

Clay told CBS News Detroit that there were no health concerns for the public, and no injuries were reported.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, ferric chloride is used in water treatment, electronic and photographic etching, and metal surface treatment.

