Cheers! Holiday-themed Blitzen's on Bagley pop-up pub opens in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Grab your ugliest festive sweater; there's an over-the-top holiday-themed tavern popping up in downtown Detroit.

Blitzen's on Bagley will feature select seasonal cocktails and food from the local eateries, Shell Shock'd Tacos and Goblin Sushi, and Christmas cookies from pastry chef Anna Bolz.

"For the next two months, when you want to meet someone for a holiday hello, Blitzen's will be the place to be," said Nick Austin, pop-up manager and local radio host. "We'll have special holiday-themed drinks, over-the-top decorations, and the coolest seasonal music around. Mistletoe is optional."

The seasonal pop-up is the vision of InLaws Hospitality, the owners of other local attractions, including Green Dot Stables and Goblin.

"We want every Cindy Lou Who or Kris Kingle with a need to celebrate to feel welcome here," said InLaws Owner Christine Driscoll. "Detroiters deserve to cut loose this season in an environment complete with twinkling lights, Christmas cookies and the best holiday music. We'll be all that and more."

Blitzen's on Bagley opens for the holiday season Friday, Nov. 10 at 2545 Bagley St.

Reindeer parking is available on the roof and vehicle parking is located in the back lot.

Owners said more information and photos inside can be found here after the grand opening at 5 p.m.