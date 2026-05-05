Democrat Chedrick Greene projected winner of Michigan Senate special election

Democrat Chedrick Greene is projected to be the winner of the special election for Michigan Senate's 35th District on Tuesday.

The race was called just before 11 p.m., with over 60% of the votes counted. As of 11:50 p.m. (94% votes counted), unofficial results showed Greene leading with 36,575 votes, followed by Republican Jason Tunney with 24491 and Libertarian Ali Sledz with 1,058.

The seat, which represents parts of Bay, Midland, and Saginaw counties, became vacant after former Sen. Kristen McDonald Rivet was elected to the U.S. House in 2024.

In August 2025, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for a special election, and the primary was held on Feb. 3, 2026.

The seat will be up for election again in November for the full term, with both Greene and Tunney running. While Greene's Democratic opponent, Brandell Adams, has withdrawn from the race, Tunney will face Republican challenger Chadwick Twillman in the primary.

According to Greene's campaign website, the Saginaw native is a Marine veteran and fire captain of the Saginaw Fire Department. He previously worked as a district assistant under McDonald Rivet. In 2023, he was appointed by Whitmer to the Statewide Housing Partnership.

In a statement on social media, Greene said, "We delivered this decisive victory by listening and speaking to the things keeping everyday people up at night — worries about affordability, safety, and freedom."

Greene added, "I am excited to go to Lansing to fight for every policy and dollar that helps hardworking men and women build better lives here in Bay, Midland, and Saginaw counties and sets our kids up for brighter futures."

Tunney conceded Tuesday night, saying, "Tonight, we fell short in the special election, but I'm incredibly proud of what this campaign accomplished together. We worked hard every single day to run the best campaign."

"This is only the halfway point. As we head into November, the contrast between Chedrick and myself will only become clearer to more and more voters," Tunney said.

Whitmer congratulated Greene on his victory, saying, "Today, voters put a check on Republican policies which have led to skyrocketing gas prices and higher costs of groceries, housing, and health care."

"Michiganders need real relief right now, and they know that Chedrick Greene will help get the job done," Whitmer added. "I look forward to working with Senator-elect Greene and the entire legislature to keep cutting taxes, fixing the damn roads, feeding our kids free breakfast and lunch, and protecting Michiganders from the economic uncertainty coming from Washington D.C."