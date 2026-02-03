Special Michigan Senate primary taking place Tuesday in Saginaw Bay area

A special election is taking place on Tuesday in the Saginaw Bay area, where a Michigan state Senate primary was called to fill a vacancy.

Voters in the Michigan 35th State Senate District can vote at polling locations until 8 p.m. That district covers parts of Bay, Midland and Saginaw counties; to include the communities of Bay City, Midland, Saginaw and Zilwaukee. The person who is eventually chosen will serve just a few months, as the special election cycle is for a partial term ending Jan. 1, 2027.

There are a total of 10 declared candidates in the race, according to Michigan Secretary of State records. The six running on the Democratic Party ballot are Brandell Adams, Martin L. Blank, Chedrick Greene, William Morrone, Pamela Pugh and Serenity Hope Salak. The four running on the Republican Party ballot are Jason Tunney, Chadwick Twillman, Christian Velasquez and Andrew Carlos Wendt.

The seat became vacant after Kristin McDonald Rivet was elected to a U.S. Congressional seat in November 2024. The primary was then set for Feb. 3, 2026, and the general election for May 5, 2026.

Voter registration, candidate lists and polling locations for voters are available at the Michigan Voter Information Center website run by the Michigan Secretary of State.

