Cheboygan Lock reopens to boaters months after closure due to high water levels

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says on Friday that the Cheboygan Lock officially reopened two months after it was closed due to rising water levels.

DNR officials say the facility closed in April and remained closed for scheduled repairs "as part of a recent infrastructure improvement project and the discovery of new mechanical issues to be addressed." Officials say the repairs were complete after sandbags used during that time were removed.

Officials also say that the Garfield Road and Lincoln Street boating access sites were expected to open on Friday, and the Crooked River Lock in Emmet County reopened.

According to the DNR, the facility provides boaters with seasonal access to the Inland Waterway for both commercial and recreational watercraft. The lock will open daily through Sept. 28. Hours will then vary until it closes for the season on Oct. 21.

Cheboygan Lock Spence Brothers

"When this northern Michigan community was threatened, our staff — more than 150 employees across all divisions — jumped into action, working night and day to protect people and property," said DNR director Scott Bowen. "Our staff has been there ever since, making sure these important waterways are available for use this summer. This incident is another clear reminder of the need to care for dams across Michigan and of the need to invest in DNR-managed dams."

Residents in the area were urged to take precautions as water levels continued to rise at the Cheboygan Lock and Dam Complex in April, following snowfall and rain. At one point, the water reached less than 6 inches from the top of the dam.

It prompted Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to issue a state of emergency for Cheboygan County. In mid-April, the water levels began to drop.

"When Mother Nature hit us with this unrelenting water, it was all hands on deck to protect the people and places in harm's way," Whitmer said in a statement. "The emergency response was a partnership across the board, with local, state and federal agencies and private companies coming together to get the job done. Thank you to everyone who helped keep Michiganders safe and returned recreational opportunities to northern Michigan."