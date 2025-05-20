Watch CBS News
Local News

Police considering charges against sister of missing Denton woman found safe in Michigan

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

Silver Alert: Woman missing after unauthorized removal from Denton facility
Silver Alert: Woman missing after unauthorized removal from Denton facility 00:26

Authorities are considering charges against the sister of a 76-year-old North Texas woman who was found safe Tuesday morning in Michigan, more than a week after being taken without legal consent from an assisted living facility, according to the Denton Police Department.

Karen May Taube, the subject of a statewide Silver Alert, was located at a hotel in Houghton Lake, Michigan, with her sister, Eva Haron. Police say Haron allegedly removed Taube from Willow Bend Assisted Living & Memory Care on May 12 — violating a court order and taking her more than 1,000 miles away.

missingwoman.png
Karen May Taube   CBS News Texas

Unauthorized removal under review

Denton police and the Denton County District Attorney's Office are reviewing potential charges against Haron for interfering with the rights of Taube's court-appointed legal guardian. 

Authorities said Taube is under guardianship that prohibits contact with Haron.

Woman evaluated at hospital, returning to Denton

Taube was positively identified at the Michigan hotel by the Roscommon County Sheriff's Department. Investigators had previously believed the two were traveling in a white Ford F-150, though Taube was not considered in immediate danger.

As a precaution, Taube was taken to a hospital for evaluation and is expected to return to Denton under her guardian's supervision, police said.

The Dallas office of the FBI assisted in the search.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.