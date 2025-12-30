Charges filed in drive-by shooting targeting a Shelby Township home

A 24-year-old has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Macomb County, Michigan.

Keshawn Ali Lamar Webster, 24, of Oak Park, has since been arrested and faces eight charges in connection with the incident, the Shelby Township Police Department said.

Shelby Township officers were sent to the 48000 block of Pineview Drive about 6:30 a.m. Dec. 26 after reports of multiple gunshots fired into the home. While officers were en route, other neighbors also called 911, reporting they heard gunshots in the area.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the home had been struck by gunfire multiple times. Officers also found several spent shell casings in the street.

There were two people inside the home, but neither one was injured. The suspect left before deputies arrived.

Evidence technicians, detectives and the department's Special Investigations Unit started working on the case. They identified a suspect, and detectives set up surveillance on a vehicle. Officers later arrested the suspect and confiscated a handgun.

"The investigation also determined that this shooting was not a random act," the sheriff's report said.

Webster had an arraignment hearing Tuesday in 41-A District Court, on a total of eight charges, including two counts of assault with intent to murder and four counts of felony firearm, the sheriff's office said.

Bond was set at $1 million.