Charges dropped against Trenton man accused of making threats at Monroe's "No Kings" rally

Charges have been dismissed against a Trenton man accused of making threats against participants of a "No Kings" rally in Monroe, Michigan, court records show.

The Oct. 18 rally was among those held in Michigan and nationwide that day in protest of various policies and decisions by the Trump administration. Hundreds of people gathered at the corner of West Elm Avenue and North Monroe Street for the downtown Monroe rally.

The Monroe Police Department said after the rally that a 58-year-old Trenton man was taken into custody and lodged at the Monroe County Jail, based on rally organizers' reporting that they were aware of threatening messages of violence directed at their group and the event attendees.

Investigators initially sought charges of harassment, intimidation and stalking; and sent the case to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office for review.

A charge of riot inciting was filed in Monroe First District Court, with an arraignment on Oct. 19. That riot inciting charge was "dismissed by party" on Monday, court records show.

