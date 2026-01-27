Watch CBS News
Crime

Charges dropped against Trenton man accused of making threats at Monroe's "No Kings" rally

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

Charges have been dismissed against a Trenton man accused of making threats against participants of a "No Kings" rally in Monroe, Michigan, court records show. 

The Oct. 18 rally was among those held in Michigan and nationwide that day in protest of various policies and decisions by the Trump administration. Hundreds of people gathered at the corner of West Elm Avenue and North Monroe Street for the downtown Monroe rally. 

The Monroe Police Department said after the rally that a 58-year-old Trenton man was taken into custody and lodged at the Monroe County Jail, based on rally organizers' reporting that they were aware of threatening messages of violence directed at their group and the event attendees. 

Investigators initially sought charges of harassment, intimidation and stalking; and sent the case to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office for review. 

A charge of riot inciting was filed in Monroe First District Court, with an arraignment on Oct. 19. That riot inciting charge was "dismissed by party" on Monday, court records show. 

The above video originally aired on Oct. 21, 2025.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue