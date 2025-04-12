2 charged after motorist driving truck near drag racing scene flees Detroit police

Suspect in missing Warren woman case due in court; arrest in delivery driver death; more top stories

Two 20-year-old men are each facing a felony charge after a motorist driving a truck fled from Detroit police officers when they attempted a traffic stop, officials say.

Officers were monitoring drifting and drag racing on Monday and saw a Toyota Tacoma spectating at numerous spots, police say. The driver of the truck, later identified by police as 20-year-old Ishmel Slone, fled from police when they attempted to stop the truck.

Police later stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Oakman Boulevard and Linwood Street.

Slone and four passengers were in the Toyota.

Online court records show Slone is charged with one count of fourth-degree fleeing a police officer in a vehicle, and 20-year-old Keshawn Davis, one of the passengers, is charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

All five people in the truck were given citations for drag race spectating, and one of the passengers was cited for improper transport of a loaded firearm.

According to police, two firearms were recovered and the Toyota was taken to an impound.

A probable cause conference for Davis is scheduled for Wednesday and Slone on April 22.