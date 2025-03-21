Shooting at Corewell Hospital in Troy sheds light on violence in health care

Shooting at Corewell Hospital sheds light on violence in health care

An early morning shooting inside a parking garage at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital sparked chaos around the Troy community.

The first 911 call came in from a security guard for the hospital at 7:08 a.m., who reported there was an active shooter on the campus. Troy police responded in less than five minutes when they realized the shooting was a targeted attack between two known individuals.

"Frankly, we didn't have anyone in custody. We had hospital staff and patients that believed it was an active shooter," said Troy Police Chief Josh Jones.

The suspect, who fled the scene after shooting the victim, was apprehended around 9:45 a.m. when he surrendered to police at a home on Breezeway Drive in Macomb Township.

As of Thursday evening, the suspect's name and motive were unknown. Police have confirmed that the two individuals involved were friends who had a falling out and that they both worked for the hospital.

"This has been a growing and pervasive problem that doesn't get the attention it deserves," said Stacey Frankovich, who works for the Healthcare Violence Reduction Center at Lawrence Technological University.

Frankovich said she's grateful Thursday's shooting at Corewell wasn't fatal, while noting the startling statistic that health care workers are five times more likely to experience violence in their day-to-day lives.

"It can come from patients, patients' families, and sometimes even from their colleagues," Frankovich said. "It's a difficult challenge for a health system to try to manage, and it's very difficult to try to predict."

The Healthcare Violence Reduction Center, which opened up in 2024, collects and compiles data from around the country to start to mitigate the outcomes of violence, like what happened Thursday morning in Troy.

"Trying to understand some of those warning signs. How can we see when somebody is escalating before it actually happens," Frankovich said.