Prosecutors escalate charge againt Michigan man accused of punching girlfriend's dog to death

A charge against a Sterling Heights man accused of punching his girlfriend's dog to death has been escalated, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Fouad Yosif Yaldo, 31, is charged with second-degree animal torture/killing. A judge granted prosecutors' move to upgrade the charge from third-degree animal torture/killing.

"Acts of cruelty against defenseless animals are unacceptable and will be prosecuted aggressively in Macomb County. The court's decision to bind this defendant over on a more serious charge reflects the gravity of the allegations. Our office remains committed to holding offenders accountable and pursuing justice on behalf of victims of animal abuse," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Prosecutors say on Nov. 6, 2025, Yaldo picked up his girlfriend's 8-year-old Yorkie, named Teddy, and allegedly struck the dog twice before putting it down. He then carried the dog to his girlfriend, who was in another room.

Prosecutors say the dog died in the woman's arms.

Yaldo remains at Macomb County Jail after a judge denied the defense's request to reduce the $75,000 cash/surety bond.

Yaldo is due back in court for an arraignment on June 22.