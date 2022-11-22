Troy Chamber of Commerce, non-profit partner to distribute food ahead of Thanksgiving

(CBS DETROIT) - As we approach Thanksgiving, community groups are collaborating to make it a memorable one.

"We all just collectively wanted to help," says Emily Osmialowski, fund development manager of the non-profit, Lighthouse.

Thanksgiving, to say the least, may not be an easy holiday for all to prepare for.

"We really want to make sure that regardless of anybody's situation, they are getting fed this holiday season," Osmialowski says.

Lighthouse, a food shelter and emergency services non-profit, as well as the "Young Professionals" of the Troy Chamber of Commerce, boxed up and distributed Thanksgiving food to families in and around Pontiac.

Osmialowski says the non-profit is a member of the Troy Chamber of Commerce. The commerce includes a network of young professionals in Troy communities under the age of 35.

Michelle Choice, a member of the "Young Professionals" and sales manager at restaurant Fogo de Chao has a background in hospitality. She knows the struggles families face and witnessed it firsthand working in the restaurant business throughout the pandemic.

"This is a stressful time of year for a lot of people, regardless of what the last few years have been like. So it's really exciting just to get people together and do something good and get back in some way," said Choice.

Choice added that taking the time to put together these boxes and distributing them out was fulfilling because she knows it could be the difference between a family having a thanksgiving meal or them having nothing.

"If you have and can afford to spend time, you can afford to donate, you can afford to do something like why not do it," Choice said.

"It not only helps out the community and makes our neighbors in need feel a little bit better at this time. But it also helps yourself and it helps you feel better about this time of year to," Osmialowski concluded.