Center Line man accused in deadly Sterling Heights hotel shooting heads to trial

A Center Line man will stand trial for allegedly fatally shooting another man at a hotel and then leading police on a standoff for several hours in February, Macomb County prosecutors said.

Luke Svacha, 51, is accused of shooting and killing Jajuan Marls, 24, at an Extended Stay America hotel in Sterling Heights on Feb. 1, 2025.

Following the deadly shooting, authorities say Svacha left the hotel and returned to his Center Line home, where, after several hours of negotiations with police, he eventually dropped his firearm and was arrested.

Svacha was charged with first-degree premeditated murder, felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting and obstructing a police officer. During a preliminary examination on Wednesday, a judge bound Svacha over on all charges except the resisting and obstructing an officer charge because the judge did not find enough evidence to move forward on that charge, according to prosecutors.

"Our priority is pursuing justice for the victim and protecting the safety of Macomb County. We will continue to move forward with this case to ensure accountability under the law," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Svacha is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 4.