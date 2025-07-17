Watch CBS News
Crime

Center Line man accused in deadly Sterling Heights hotel shooting heads to trial

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Live
CBS News Detroit Live

A Center Line man will stand trial for allegedly fatally shooting another man at a hotel and then leading police on a standoff for several hours in February, Macomb County prosecutors said. 

Luke Svacha, 51, is accused of shooting and killing Jajuan Marls, 24, at an Extended Stay America hotel in Sterling Heights on Feb. 1, 2025. 

Following the deadly shooting, authorities say Svacha left the hotel and returned to his Center Line home, where, after several hours of negotiations with police, he eventually dropped his firearm and was arrested. 

Svacha was charged with first-degree premeditated murder, felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting and obstructing a police officer. During a preliminary examination on Wednesday, a judge bound Svacha over on all charges except the resisting and obstructing an officer charge because the judge did not find enough evidence to move forward on that charge, according to prosecutors. 

"Our priority is pursuing justice for the victim and protecting the safety of Macomb County. We will continue to move forward with this case to ensure accountability under the law," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement. 

Svacha is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 4.

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.