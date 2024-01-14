Celebration of life to take place for Detroit bishop
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit bishop at Divine Restoration Ministries has died.
Rev. James Richard Evans Sr. died on Jan. 3. He was 53 years old.
A public viewing is scheduled for the bishop on Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Divine Restoration Ministries. It will be held at 16392 Harper Ave. in Detroit.
On Jan. 17, family hour is scheduled at 10 a.m. with a celebration of life to follow at 11 a.m. at the Fountain of Truth Christian Center. It will be held at 9801 Chalmers St. in Detroit.
