Cedar Point opens 2025 season on May 3: What's new this year?

Cedar Point is gearing up for another season on May 3, debuting a new ride and reopening another.

The amusement park welcomes the new Siren's Curse, which officials say is North America's tallest, fastest and longest tilt roller coaster. The ride will open at a later date. Additionally, Cedar Point will reopen Top Thrill 2, the world's tallest and fastest triple-launch roller coaster.

Siren's Curse features a 160-foot-tall Lake Erie shipping crane tower and a "dead drop on a 'broken off' section of track" that forces riders to look down in a 90-degree vertical position. The roller coaster will travel at 58 mph on nearly 3,000 feet of track and includes two 360-degree, zero-gravity barrel rolls.

Riders must be a minimum of 48 inches tall.

Top Thrill 2 will reopen for another season after debuting in 2024. The 420-foot tower features a ride that initially goes 74 mph before reversing at 100 mph and taking off again at 120 mph.

The roller coaster replaced the original Top Thrill ride, also known as The Dragster.

For more information on the roller coasters and ticket prices, visit Cedar Point's website.