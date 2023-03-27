Watch CBS News
Cedar Point announces new attractions for 2023 season

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

SANDUSKY, Ohio (CBS DETROIT) - Cedar Point will be opening on May 6, a time for Michiganders to travel to the amusement park and enjoy new attractions.

This year, the amusement park will debut The Boardwalk as a new area of the park. In addition, Cedar Point welcomes the https://www.cedarpoint.com/rides-experiences/wild-mouse, a new roller coaster that spins 360 degrees as riders "navigate a wild and crazy game of "cat and mouse" – all in search of cheese," according to Cedar Point's website. The 52-foot coaster also twists along 1,312 feet of an orange track.

The park's newly renovated Grand Pavilion will include some characteristics of the original, as well as a new restaurant, a waterfront bar, indoor and outdoor seating, and viewing decks with views of Ceder Point and the Lake Erie shoreline.

Guests can purchase current pre-sale tickets for $45 or 2023 season passes, ranging from $105 to $350.  

First published on March 27, 2023 / 7:47 PM

