Catalytic converter stolen from Cavalier parked outside Bloomfield Township church

A catalytic converter was stolen from a car parked just outside of a church in Oakland County, Michigan.

The Bloomfield Township Police Department said it was notified about 12:30 a.m. May 7 that a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church noticed the converter had been removed from their 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier while they were at the church building. The car was parked at the church on Woodward Avenue.

CBS News says catalytic converters have been a known theft target for years because of the metals used in those auto parts.

The Bloomfield Township Investigations Unit is following up on the larceny report. Police ask that anyone with information about the theft call 248-433-7755.