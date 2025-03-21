Watch CBS News
Carleton man hit and killed by vehicle in Monroe County, police say

Joseph Buczek
A 31-year-old Carleton man was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday night in Monroe County, police say. 

Michigan State Police responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash on Telegraph Road near Carleton Rockwood Road in Ash Township at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a 39-year-old Carleton woman was driving a Ford Escape on northbound Telegraph when she struck the 31-year-old pedestrian who was "walking in or near the roadway." 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Escape was not injured in the crash, remained at the scene and cooperated with police. 

Telegraph was closed for several hours while troopers conducted an investigation. Police do not believe alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.

MSP was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Ash Township Fire Department, Monroe Community Ambulance and Michigan Department of Transportation. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call MSP's Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

