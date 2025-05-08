Watch CBS News
Carjacking suspects caught in Detroit after police and K-9 chase

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

CBS Detroit

A carjacking suspect was tracked and detained by a Michigan State Police K-9 after a police chase Wednesday evening in Detroit. 

The circumstances started about 3 p.m. when Detroit Police Department issued a "be on the lookout" call to area officers on report of a carjacking incident. Two suspects had pointed a gun at a woman, robbed her and took her vehicle, according to the report from MSP. 

A K-9 unit searched area neighborhoods and located the vehicle about 7:40 p.m. The trooper attempted a stop, but the suspect drove off. 

The resulting pursuit lasted about 5 minutes before the vehicle being pursuit struck a Detroit Police Department vehicle at the intersection of Keeler and Freeland streets. 

A man and woman both ran from the vehicle. The woman was quickly captured and arrested. The K-9 team then gave chase to the man who was running. After verbal warnings, the K-9 was released and the dog detained the suspect. 

Both suspects were in the custody of Detroit police on the armed robbery investigation; MSP also plans to file a request to the prosecutor's office for fleeing and eluding charges. 

"This was a collaborative effort by DPD and MSP to take these dangerous suspects into custody," Michigan State Police F/Lt Mike Shaw said in his statement. "We are fortunate these suspects did not hurt anyone in their attempt to get away." 

