Car thieves target Detroit mother of five, impacting her work as rideshare driver

Car stolen from Detroit mother of 5: "Made it hard for me to feed my children"

(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit mother who works as a ride-share driver is sounding the alarm on car thefts after someone stole her van from her driveway in the middle of the night.

"You made it hard for me to pay bills," Erika Brown said. "You made it hard for me to feed my children."

Just six days ago, brazen thieves robbed Brown of her livelihood, disrupting her ability to do her job.

"I use that vehicle to Grubhub, to Uber, to Lyft, to pay for our expenses," she said. "That's the only vehicle that me and my children have."

Brown and her five children live in Detroit's Brightmoor neighborhood, where her 2013 Chrysler Towne and Country was stolen at about 3:30 a.m. on July 23. And worst of all, her wallet was inside.

"My wallet was in the armrest," Brown said. "So, when my car was stolen so were all of my cards, my license, my debit card, everything."

Brown filed a police report with the Detroit Police Department, which confirmed they are actively looking for the vehicle. Although there aren't any leads right now, Brown says she has this message for the thieves.

"Don't keep your community down by stealing from your neighbors," she said.