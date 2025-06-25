Stolen car recovered in Taylor after driver left it unlocked and running in Monroe

A car stolen that was stolen Tuesday in Monroe, Michigan, was found later in the day in Taylor.

The driver had left her vehicle unlocked, with the keys inside and the engine running, at a drugstore parking lot, according to the report from Monroe Police Department.

The theft was reported shortly before 11 a.m. from the Walgreens at North Monroe Street and Stewart Road. When police arrived, the victim said she left her car running with keys inside while she was shopping in the store.

But during that time frame, someone stole the car.

Monroe police shared a description of the vehicle with area law enforcement agencies, and about 11:30 a.m. Monroe County Central Dispatch received a report that the Flock license plate camera system detected the car as it was northbound.

About 1:35 p.m., Taylor Police Department contacted Monroe County Central Dispatch to report their officers had located the stolen vehicle and detained the driver. Monroe Police detectives followed up with that information and continued the investigation.

"In light of the recent heatwave, we understand that leaving the air conditioning on in your vehicle is a convenient way to stay cool on hot days. However, leaving your vehicle unattended with the keys inside while it is running increases the risk of theft. This practice is strongly discouraged," Monroe police said in their report. "Not all stolen vehicles are recovered, so please take precautions: always turn off and lock your vehicle when it is unattended."

Anyone with information to share on the investigation is asked to contact Cpl. Ryan Parise at 734-243-7500, ext. 7538, or Sgt. Aaron Oetjens at 734-243-7516.