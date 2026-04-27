Car slams into home on Detroit's west side, bursts into flames

Detroit police said a reckless driver lost control and slammed into a home on the city's west side, causing the vehicle and the home to erupt in flames on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the fiery crash happened at a home on the corner of Puritan and Harlow avenues.

"When I heard the second boom, I thought, 'Oh, this is serious, cause we felt it,'" said Anthony Harris, who lives next door.

Harris captured footage from his Ring doorbell camera moments after the crash occurred.

After hearing the loud crashes, Harris said he ran outside to see what it was.

Detroit police said a man in his 20s sideswiped an oncoming vehicle on Puritan and then lost control, crashing into the home. Seconds later, Harris said the car and the house erupted in flames.

"I was looking to see had anybody gotten hurt, but the flames were just tremendous, 'cause you could feel the heat from here," Harris said.

On Monday afternoon, crews from DTE Energy, the Detroit Fire Department and contractors worked to secure the structure of the home and turn off utilities.

Detroit police said the family living there was not home at the time, and the driver of the vehicle suffered only minor injuries.

"This is totally unbelievable," said Stephen Grady Muhammad, a community activist with Detroit 300.

Grady Muhammad said he stopped by the home to check on the family and to offer any support they need. He also said what happened is unacceptable and drivers have to be more responsible, especially in neighborhoods with lots of children.

"Think about what you're doing; it's ok to have fun out here, but you got to be careful in everything you do because your fun can end up harming somebody else," Grady Muhammad said.

Moving forward, Harris said something has to be done about speeding here on Puritan and is making a plea — a plea for everyone to slow down.

"Speed kills. You got to come through here like you got some sense; people be flying through here," Harris said.