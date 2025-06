No injuries were reported after a car crashed Tuesday into a Chase Bank building in Macomb County, Michigan.

The collision happened at the branch at 23 Mile Road and Schoehnerr Road, where the white sedan went through the building's front door.

A car crashed into the front of Chase Bank in Shelby Township on June 17, 2025. Shelby Township Police Department

Shelby Township Police said the driver is cooperating with officers, and there were no injuries.

Crews were later seen in the area making repairs to the building.