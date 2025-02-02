Car and house severely damaged after crash on Detroit's northwest side

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are investigating after a car crashed into a home on the city's northwest side Saturday night.

It happened near the area of Virginia Park Street and Holmur Street.

A frame from video taken at the scene shows severe damage to both the car and the house, and a traffic light pole knocked down.

CBS News Detroit

A neighbor who lives nearby says an older couple lives in the house.

"If they happened to be outside at the time, it could have been fatal for them as well," said WIlliam Talley-Smith, who lives nearby.

Officers with Detroit police were investigating Saturday night.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to authorities for more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information.