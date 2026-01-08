Car chase reaches up to 70 mph on Telegraph Road near Flat Rock, deputies say

A vehicle pursuit along U.S. 24/Telegraph Road in and around Flat Rock, Michigan, ended shortly after a collision with a deputy's vehicle, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect is a 29-year-old woman from Lincoln Park, who faces multiple charges, including fleeing and eluding, felonious assault on a police officer, and operating under the influence of drugs.

Flat Rock Police Department reported to Monroe County Sheriff's Office about 12:59 a.m. Thursday that it was pursuing a dark green Ford Explorer southbound on North Telegraph Road. The vehicle had just driven out of Wayne County into Monroe County when Flat Rock called off its pursuit.

Monroe County deputies kept a lookout for the vehicle and realized the driver had changed direction.

About 1:08 a.m., a deputy spotted the vehicle northbound on North Telegraph Road near East Sigler Road in Ash Township. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped off and a pursuit began.

During the pursuit, the vehicle swerved all across four lanes of travel on North Telegraph Road at speeds ranging from 20 mph to 70 mph, the sheriff's office said. As the pursuit approached South Huron River Drive, another deputy set up stop sticks that deflated multiple tires on the suspect's vehicles. Despite the damage, the suspect continued northbound toward the City of Flat Rock.

After reaching South Huron River Drive, the suspect made a U-turn and started driving southbound. The suspect then struck one of the Monroe County deputies' patrol vehicles head-on before spinning around again and traveling northbound.

"The suspect continued driving erratically across all lanes of traffic on the vehicle's rims," the report added.

The vehicle eventually left the street, traveled through multiple parking lots and stopped in the parking lot of a car wash in the 26700 block of North Telegraph Road.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

The woman's name was withheld by officers, pending arraignment in Monroe County First District Court.

The South Rockwood Police Department also assisted on the call.

The case remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Uniformed Services Division. Deputies ask that anyone with information about the incident contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7758.