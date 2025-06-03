Watch CBS News
Canton police station lobby door broken after someone tries to break in

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

CBS Detroit

An individual who attempted to force entry into a Southeast Michigan police department lobby Monday night is now in custody and facing charges. 

The Canton Public Safety Department posted a picture on social media Tuesday that showed glass cracked and smashed in the lower panel of one of the entry doors, which were locked at the time of the incident. 

"The police department's lobby doors are typically locked during the overnight hours, with a speaker available in the vestibule for visitors to request service and/or entry during that time," the department's report explained. 

The police station is on South Canton Center Road. 

canton-police-door-smashed.jpg
A door panel was broken at the Canton, Michigan, police station when it was locked overnight. Canton Police Department
