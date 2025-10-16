Canton man accused of stabbing 3 family members, charged with assault with intent to murder

A man faces charges of assault with intent to murder and related offenses over the stabbing of three family members in Canton, Michigan.

Derek Alesmaily, 23, was arraigned Thursday in 35th District Court in Plymouth on a total of 10 charges, the Canton Public Safety Department reported. That list is three counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and habitual offender-second offense.

Bond was set at $3 million, court records show. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 24, and a preliminary exam is set for Oct. 31.

Assault with intent to murder is punishable by up to life in prison.

The stabbing happened Tuesday afternoon at a home in the 3700 block of Parklawn Drive, which is in the River Meadow Subdivision.

All three victims remain in serious, but stable, condition as of Thursday, police said.

"When domestic violence erupts within a family, especially through something as brutal as a stabbing, it shatters the trust, safety, and foundation of what a home should be. This trauma can ripple outward, scarring not only those directly harmed, but also the community that cares for and surrounds them," Canton Police Deputy Chief Edward Johnson said.

Johnson also issued a reminder to victims of domestic violence and their relatives of resources that are available on the city's website and of the services provided by First Step's 24-hour hotline at 734-722-6800.

The above video originally aired on Oct. 15, 2025.