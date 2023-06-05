Canadian pastor sentenced for enticing Metro Detroit teen in sexual activity

(CBS DETROIT) - A Canadian pastor is sentenced to 10 years for enticing a Metro Detroit 15-year-old girl into sexual activity.

Timothy Milley, 69, of Toronto, Canada, was convicted in October 2022 and was sentenced on Thursday following an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations Detroit Field Office.

The investigation revealed Milley contacted the teen via the internet in 2013, according to a press release. Milley traveled to the U.S. months later and convinced the teen to meet him in front of her school, where he picked her up. Federal officials say Milley took the teen to a hotel where they had sex before he took her back to the school and left.

The teen looked up Milley online years later, finding out he was convicted for a similar act in Canada. In that case, officials say he solicited an undercover agent who he thought was a minor. She reported the incident to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, leading to Milley's arrest.

"Individuals who prey on children, especially those in positions of public trust, should expect to be held fully accountable for their actions," said HSI Detroit Special Agent in Charge Angie. M. Salazar said in a statement. "I commend the victim for her courage in coming forward to ensure that Milley is unable to continue to victimize and exploit children."