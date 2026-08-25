Canadian border officers seize nearly 850 pounds of cocaine at Blue Water Bridge

Canadian authorities say they seized nearly 850 pounds of suspected cocaine that was inbound from the United States via the Blue Water Bridge at Port Huron, Michigan.

Canada Border Services Agency officers who were working at the port of entry in Point Edward, Ontario, on Aug. 13 selected a commercial truck for secondary examination, the agency said. During that review, the border services officers detected and seized the drugs.

Canada Border Services Agency officers at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry in Point Edward, Ontario, seized about 850 pounds of suspected cocaine from a commercial truck. Canada Border Services Agency

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has since charged the truck driver with importing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, subject to validation by the local court.

"This significant seizure of cocaine demonstrates the professionalism and expertise of border services officers working at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry. Every day, they are working with law enforcement partners to secure Canada's border and prevent harm in our communities," said Michael Prosia, Regional Director General, Southern Ontario Region, Canada Border Services Agency.

Canadian officials said in late 2024 that they invested $1.3 billion to support security at their border entries and strengthen their immigration system. Those efforts included K-9 teams, chemical detection tools and expanded detection capacity.

Previous cocaine seizures at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry include about 133 pounds of cocaine, shrink-wrapped into cardboard boxes, discovered in June, and nearly 250 pounds of cocaine that was discovered in February.