Customs officials intercept 133 pounds of cocaine from truck approaching Blue Water Bridge

U.S. customs officials said they intercepted about 133 pounds of cocaine, shrink-wrapped into cardboard boxes, after a commercial vehicle inspection at Port Huron, Michigan.

The packages of narcotics were discovered on Thursday during an inspection of a Canada-bound vehicle near the Blue Water Bridge, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Field Operations said.

Officers and K-9 units from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection inspect a commercial truck on June 11, 2026, at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Michigan. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The agency said that customs officers, working with K-9 units, found 55 shrink-wrapped bricks of a white powdery substance concealed inside two cardboard boxes. "The illicit cargo was confirmed to be cocaine through subsequent testing," the agency said.

The cocaine, truck and trailer were seized.

The driver, a citizen of India, now faces federal prosecution in the United States.

"With this drug seizure, our frontline officers have dealt another significant financial blow to the transnational criminal networks attempting to exploit our shared border for profit," said Port Director Jeffrey Wilson.

The case remains under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.



"Every narcotic interdiction breaks a link in the criminal supply chain," said Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon.