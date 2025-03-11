Downtown Detroit Partnership seeks votes for Campus Martius Park in 10 Best Public Square poll

Campus Martius Park in Downtown Detroit has been nominated in USA Today's 10 Best Reader's Choice Award for the Best Public Square in the Country.

The Downtown Detroit Partnership is encouraging Metro Detroiters to participate in the reader poll, citing the fact that Campus Martius won the number 1 spot for the past two years.

Campus Martius Park hosts more than 4.5 million visitors annually with a schedule of events that includes the Detroit Tree Lighting, Movie Nights in the D, parties at The Beach and The Rink and its outdoor skating rink. Last year, the Downtown Detroit Partership opened Chalet 313, a two-story lounge and bar that provides views of the skating rink and Detroit's skyline. The site also was the main public venue for the 2024 NFL Draft.

"Campus Martius Park is the heartbeat of the city, providing an incredible gathering place for residents and visitors year-round, and we encourage everyone to vote to help us keep this title in Detroit," David Cowan, chief public spaces officer for the Downtown Detroit Partnership, said in the announcement.

The park was created in 2003 at the site considered to be Detroit's point of origin, where the vision for the city was originally laid out in 1805.

Nominees for 10Best are submitted by a panel of experts. 10Best editors come up with the final nominations and readers can vote online once per category, per day.

For more information about Campus Martius Park, go to downtowndetroit.org.

For information about USA Today's 10Best awards and the list of nominees for Best Public Square, go to 10best.usatoday.com/awards/travel/best-public-square-2025.

The video above previously aired on Dec. 14, 2024.