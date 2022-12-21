Campus Martius named among best public squares in US for 2022

(CBS DETROIT) - Campus Martius has been named one of the best public squares in the United States for 2022.

USA Today ranked Campus Martius No. 4 on their list of the 10 best public squares in the country. This is the second year in a row that Campus Martius has made the list.

According to the USA Today website, "Campus Martius Park serves as Detroit's gathering place, where locals and visitors alike can come to take in the skyline views, people watch around the Woodward Fountain, grab a meal from a food truck or go ice skating in winter."

Campus Martius has been opened since 2004 and hosts a variety of different events for visitors throughout the year. In the winter, visitors can check out the Detroit Tree Lighting and the ice skating rink, along with other festive activities.

From May through October visitors can experience The Beach at Campus Martius, where people can enjoy food and cocktails, sit in the sun, and kids can build sandcastles.

People can also see live music performances at Campus Martius, along with a variety of other events throughout the year.

For more information on events at Campus Martius, visit here.