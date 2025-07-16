Camping fees in Michigan are increasing across state parks

Higher fees go into effect soon for Michigan campers after the Department of Natural Resources adjusted fees for modern and semi-modern campsites and all overnight lodging.

Officials say this increase, the first in three years, will help ensure the long-term sustainability of state park operations and keep rates aligned with fixed costs.

Officials say the adjustments were based on market analysis to improve customer service, foster cleaner parks and restrooms, uphold natural resource stewardship efforts and upgrade campground amenities.

The Michigan State Park Advisory supported the fees. Specialists used the Consumer Price Index, and a demand-priced lodging model to establish them.

The new rates, which begin on August 1, 2025, include:

$26 to $45 per night for state park modern and semi-modern campsites.

$60 to $120 per night for state park overnight lodging; deluxe lodging will be $160 per night.

A nightly rate of $236 for modern lodges (i.e. bedrooms, fully furnished, full bathroom, etc.) will begin in 2027 for all locations.

Intermittent camping and equipment storage fees will also be established by the DNR.

Other new rates include facility rental fees at Belle Isle Park, which will be adjusted in phases. The Outdoor Adventure Center and Ralph A. MacMullan Conference Center will be adjusted this year. However, no fees will increase for rustic campsites in state parks or forests.

User fees and royalty revenues contribute 97% of state parks' funding for operations and maintenance.