Cadillac unveils its 2025 Optiq EV. What to know about the luxury SUV
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Cadillac is adding a new SUV to its arsenal in the form of the all-new, all-electric crossover — the Cadillac Optiq.
CBS News Detroit received a firsthand look at the all-new, all-electric luxury SUV in monarch orange with 21-inch after-midnight wheels and the signature Cadillac crest on the grill.
"This is the epitome of a Cadillac and the epitome of luxury," said Maggie Decker of Cadillac's marketing team.
"This is both fun to drive and very fun to look at," said Decker. "It's a beautiful car, and I think the offering in the interior and the technology offering really rounds it out."
The outside of the car includes a DC fast charging automatic open and close port. A 10-minute charge gets you 79 miles. The car features a beautiful display almost three feet long and a spacious second row and trunk.
"This vehicle really is more than anyone could ever ask for," said Decker."
Starting at $54,000, the 300-horsepower vehicle with standard supercruise and high-end audio equipment is up for purchase late this year.
"It really showcases Cadillac's breadth and depth for both design and technology and in a unique portfolio standpoint," said Decker.
The Cadillac Optiq can go 300 miles on a single charge and charges fully in less than an hour.