Buy weed, get free night skiing at Michigan resort

MOHAWK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A popular ski resort has partnered with Michigan's largest cannabis company to offer free night skiing with the purchase of its products.

Starting jan 26 Lume Cannabis Co.] is helping us host Lume Thursday nights for six straight weeks. Bring a lume receipt... Posted by Mount Bohemia on Monday, January 23, 2023

Starting on Jan. 26, Mount Bohemia is offering individuals who purchase Lume Cannabis Co. products free night skiing on Thursdays.

The skiing will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. for the next six Thursdays.

Individuals will need to show a Lume Cannabis Co. receipt from within the last five days.

In addition, Mount Bohemia officials say season passholders will still be able to use their passes on Thursday nights.

Mount Bohemia is located at 6532 Gay Lac La Belle Rd, Mohawk. For more information, visit here.