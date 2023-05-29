Burton man, 53, killed in Holly Township motorcycle crash

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a 53-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash involving a pickup truck Monday morning in Holly Township.

At about 9:50 a.m., the Detroit Regional Communication Center received calls about a crash in the area of Holly and Belford roads, according to Michigan State Police.

Police say the motorcyclist from Burton was traveling northbound on Holly Road to Belford when a 2002 Chevy pickup heading southbound made a left turn in front of him, causing the deadly crash.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the pickup, a 66-year-old from Novi, was not injured.

"It is important with summer right around the corner that we look twice for motorcycles," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw in a statement. "We all need to share the road together and make sure we remain alert."