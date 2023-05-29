Watch CBS News
Local News

Burton man, 53, killed in Holly Township motorcycle crash

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 29, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 29, 2023 02:34

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a 53-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash involving a pickup truck Monday morning in Holly Township.

At about 9:50 a.m., the Detroit Regional Communication Center received calls about a crash in the area of Holly and Belford roads, according to Michigan State Police.

Police say the motorcyclist from Burton was traveling northbound on Holly Road to Belford when a 2002 Chevy pickup heading southbound made a left turn in front of him, causing the deadly crash.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the pickup, a 66-year-old from Novi, was not injured.  

"It is important with summer right around the corner that we look twice for motorcycles," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw in a statement. "We all need to share the road together and make sure we remain alert."

First published on May 29, 2023 / 5:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.