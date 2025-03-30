Bullet hole found on vehicle after reported Detroit road rage incident, police say

Detroit police officer faces charges; court hearing on triple shooting in Oxford; more top stories

An investigation is underway after a bullet hole was found on a vehicle after a reported road rage incident in Detroit late Saturday.

Michigan State Police say a man driving near the area of westbound Interstate 94 and Conner Street reported to officials around 11:40 p.m. that someone had shot at their car.

The man told troopers he was "road raging" with the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee, claiming the Jeep drove past him at a high speed and then slammed on the brakes.

Police say the man later spotted the Jeep parked on the shoulder of Conner Street, heard three gunshots and noticed muzzle flashes as he drove by at freeway speeds.

Officials didn't find any evidence beyond the bullet hole while searching the area.

The man was not injured.

Michigan State Police are asking anyone who witnessed Saturday night's incident to call 855-642-4847 or Crime Stoppers at 800-773-2587.