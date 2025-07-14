Bullet fired toward motorist during road rage incident on I-94

Tomato prices expected to rise with new tariffs; Novi attorney dies in Colorado; more top stories

A bullet was fired during a road rage incident Sunday evening on Interstate 94 in Detroit, Michigan State Police reported.

The incident happened about 6 p.m. as the victim and suspect were in the eastbound lanes of I-94, near Trumbull Avenue / Exit 214B. The driver who called 911, a 31-year-old Southfield man, said he exited to Trumbull after the dispute, then he heard a shot and felt something strike his car.

He was not injured in the shooting.

While the caller pulled over, the suspect continued driving.

Troopers closed the freeway for about two hours to do an evidence search.

The suspect vehicle was described as tan with tinted windows.

"Once again we see a person using a handgun to try and settle a driving disagreement," Michigan State Police F/Lt. Mike Shaw said about the case. "We are very fortunate that no one was hurt in this incident."

"If you are involved in a road rage incident, just ignore the other driver and try to create distance between the other vehicle and yourself," Shaw said.