Buick unveils 2024 Envista, the new nameplate

(CBS DETROIT) - Buick is adding a new nameplate to its roster: the 2024 Envista.

The vehicle, which has a starting price of $23,495, will come in three trims -- Preferred, Sport Touring and Avenir. It will be the first vehicle to incorporate the manufacturer's new face, which includes low-profile silhouette and forward leaning nose, first shown last year in the Wildcat EV concept.

Production is expected to begin in May with the vehicle becoming available to customers this summer.

Front 3/4 view of the 2024 Buick Envista Avenir in Ocean Blue Metallic. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. Available in summer 2023. Courtesy of Buick

"Buick helped define the small SUV segment in 2012, and we've continued to make our offerings even more competitive since. The all-new Envista is going to shake up that segment once again," said Duncan Aldred, global vice president of Buick-GMC, in a press release. "When you consider all the Envista has to offer, from its stunning design, standard technology and premium affordability, it's going to be hard to find a better package in that area of the market."

All-black 18-inch wheels are standard on the Sport Touring trim, with 19-inch Bespoke Pearl Nickel wheels standard for the Avenir trim. However, 19-inch wheels are available for the ST trim. The vehicle also features an 11-inch diagonal infotainment screen.

View of the driver's seat in 2024 Buick Envista Avenir interior in Gideon with Ebony accents. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. Available in summer 2023. Courtesy of Buick

Additionally, a 40/60-split folding second row creates storage for items to 7.5 feet long diagonally. The vehicle also features 20.7 cubic feet of room room behind the rear seat and 42 cubic feet when the sear is folded.

"The Envista represents a pure expression of Buick design," said Sharon Gauci, executive director of Global Buick-GMC Design, in a statement. "This is not your average small SUV. With its unique proportions, modern stance and sleek form, the Envista takes Buick's sculptural beauty to the next level."