Detroit Brinks truck driver accused of stealing over $500K

Tariff deal between US and China; Dundee High wrestling team under investigation; more top stories

Tariff deal between US and China; Dundee High wrestling team under investigation; more top stories

Tariff deal between US and China; Dundee High wrestling team under investigation; more top stories

A Brink's truck driver in Detroit is accused of stealing more than $500,000, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Court documents show Antwuan Daniels was responsible for deliveries at 12 ATMs owned by Bank of America, Comerica Bank and Chase Bank between January 2024 and October 2024. Records show that on Oct. 28, Brink's staff discovered shortages at the ATMs on Oct. 3, 18, and 21, totaling $592,160.

Further investigation by the FBI found that Daniels unplugged the internal camera system inside his truck on Oct. 21. They also could not retrieve footage from Oct. 3 and 18 because they were removed before staff discovered the alleged theft.

Officials say that during his shift on Oct. 21, Daniels texted his supervisor to say he needed to leave for work due to a family emergency. Records show Daniels turned in his truck and vest that day and never returned to work.

According to the criminal complaint, a manager contacted Daniels on Nov. 13 about the ATM shortages. Daniels admitted to unplugging the internal cameras in his truck and agreed to return $400,000. However, he did not meet with management to return the money and stopped responding to the company.

The criminal complaint accuses Daniels of theft or embezzlement by a bank employee or agent.