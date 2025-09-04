Brighton construction of I-96 interchange on track for 2027 completion

Brighton's I-96 interchange has been under construction for months, and CBS News Detroit is getting answers on how the project is going and what drivers could see next.

"Right now, most of our efforts are focused on the bridge work. The bridge that would carry westbound I-96 over Grand River," said Jeff Bigelow, an engineering manager with Great Lakes Engineering Group.

Bigelow's crews constructed a good portion of the new interchange on Grand River Avenue and completed parts of the westbound I-96 roadbed.

"They've kind of gone as far as they can on that until the bridge work progresses a little bit more," Bigelow said.

In June, CBS News Detroit brought you inside the construction zone, and soon the ramps leading to this major construction will look a little different, too.

"We have these ramp metering signals at eight of the ramps getting onto east and west 96," said Diane Cross, spokesperson with the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The goal of these new lights is to help ease backups and either lessen the severity of crashes or avoid them altogether.

"We're trying to control the funnel of how much traffic is going onto an already busy freeway," Cross said.

Drivers will see the new metering system between Milford and Novi roads, and Cross said they should be treated like traffic lights.

"If it's yellow, use caution as you normally would; if it's red, you have to stop," she said. "If you choose to run that, it will be like running any other red light, and you could be ticketed. If it's green, it means you can safely merge onto the freeway."