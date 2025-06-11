Construction to build "diverging diamond interchange" in Brighton brings new closures, possible delays

Officials with the Michigan Department of Transportation encourage drivers in Brighton to pad their commute with a little extra time as a new phase of construction and new closures come down the pike.

"The overall goal of the project is to build what's called a diverging diamond interchange," said Jeff Bigelow, an engineering manager with Great Lakes Engineering Group. "It's reconfiguring the entire interchange, which will reconstruct Grand River Avenue, reconstruct all of the ramps we will be removing and replacing two bridges that carry 1-96 over Grand River."

It's a big job, but Bigelow said they're on schedule. The next phase will close parts of Grand River and route traffic toward Spencer Road and other side streets; that phase is set to run through November this year.

"We end up with a little bit of everything. There's bridge work, there's freeway work, and of course, the interchange itself," he said.

Aaron Jenkins, with the Michigan Department of Transportation, said the closures and reroutes will mean that drivers can expect more time behind the wheel.

"Make sure you're giving yourself plenty of time," said Jenkins. "When you're driving through a construction zone, make sure you're not driving distracted."

He said driving while distracted can always be potentially dangerous, but especially so in construction zones where there are workers present.

"If you're driving 55 miles per hour and you look down at your phone for five seconds, you just went the entire length of a football field blind," Jenkins said.

This whole project in Brighton is expected to be completed in 2027.