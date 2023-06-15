Brighton family who lost father says new distracted driving laws step in right direction

(CBS DETROIT) - With the signing of three new bills looking to curb distracted driving, bicyclists are calling it a massive victory and a big step in the right direction for the safety of those not in a vehicle.

"We are going to save lives in Michigan," says Jane Horal, who lost her husband in 2019 after a distracted driver hit him while he was biking in Island Lake Park in Brighton.

"He was hit by a distracted driver, he lost his life two days later from the severity of his injuries," Horal said.

"Since the unthinkable happened to their family, Jane has made it their goal to bring awareness to distracted driving. The Horal Family Foundation, created by Dan's loved ones, advocates for the safety of those not behind the wheel.

"I used to ride on the road, now I only ride on the trails because quite frankly I don't trust any driver out there," says Dan's brother Jim Horal.

Jim Horal says even when the new state laws is enforced, he still doesn't see himself riding on the roads quite yet. He recalls the ride he's done with his brother countless times.

"You had a distracted driver not paying attention, pulls right in front of Dan. He had no place to go, and the results were fatal. Hopefully, the new law will prevent that from happening again," Jim told CBS News Detroit.

The new laws go into effect on June 30, 2023. More information on them can be found here, here, and here.