Bridge work closing Farmington Road over I-696

(CBS DETROIT) - As part of the I-696 Restore the Reuther Rebuilding Michigan project, Farmington Road will soon be closed over I-696 for bridge repair work.

The closure begins at 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, with northbound traffic on Farmington Road detoured at 11 Mile Road and southbound traffic on Farmington Road detoured at 12 Mile Road. Farmington Road will stay open for local traffic between 11 Mile and 12 Mile up to the I-696 overpass.

The closure is expected to last until late May.

Drake Road is also set to reopen on Friday, May 5.

Detours:

Northbound Farmington Road will use eastbound 11 Mile Road to northbound Orchard Lake Road to westbound 12 Mile Road, then to Farmington Road.

Southbound Farmington Road will use eastbound 12 Mile Road to southbound Orchard Lake Road to westbound 11 Mile Road, then to Farmington Road.

The $275 million I-696 'Restore the Reuther' project calls for rebuilding ramps and storm sewer replacement work Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road and US-24 (Telegraph Road). Eastbound I-696 is being rebuilt from I-275 to east of US-24 (Telegraph Road) in 2023, while westbound lanes will be rebuilt next year.