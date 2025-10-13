NFL suspends Lions safety Brian Branch for one game after Chiefs post-game altercation

The NFL on Monday suspended Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch for one game after his post-game altercation with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday night.

In a letter to Branch, Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan said, "Your aggressive, non-football act was entirely unwarranted, posed a serious risk of injury, and clearly violated the standards of conduct and sportsmanship expected of NFL players. Your conduct reflected poorly on the NFL and has no place in our game."

According to the NFL, Branch is suspended without pay and will not be eligible to play in the Lions' Oct. 20 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He may appeal the suspension.

Branch, who was drafted by the Lions in 2023, struck Smith-Schuster with an open hand, causing players from both teams to intervene. The altercation came after the Lions fell short of their fifth straight win this season, losing 30-17 to the Chiefs.

The Lions currently hold a 4-2 record, while the Chiefs ended the game with a 3-3 record so far.

In a press conference, Lions head coach Dan Campbell says Branch's actions were "inexcusable."

"It's not going to be accepted here. It's not what we do, it's not what we're about," Campbell said." I apologized to coach [Andy] Reid and the Chiefs and Schuster. That's not OK. That's not what we do here, and it's not gonna be OK. He knows it, our team knows it. That's not what we do."