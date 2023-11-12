Breezy start to the week in southeast Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - We are starting the week under sunny skies but will see breezy conditions during the daylight hours on Monday, with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Expect wind gusts during the day on Monday.

The winds calm down on Tuesday and cooler air moves in, but temperatures remain above average and in the 50s.

We also expect to see dry conditions throughout most of the work week. The next chance of rain will most likely arrive in the overnight hours Thursday into Friday.

Rain chances for the week

We could reach 60 degrees on Thursday (the record high for that date is 69 degrees set in 1953).

Seven-day forecast

It looks like a good week for finishing yard work or getting a head start on any outdoor holiday decorations.