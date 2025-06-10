Bagel shop inside Dearborn Ford dealership gains cult following

Inside the Village Ford Parts and Service Center in Dearborn, Michigan, you can get more than just new tires and an oil change.

Through the doors and to your left is Brazen Bagels.

"New York-style delicatessen. All traditional. All correct," said Jacob Anson, co-owner of Brazen Bagels.

Brazen Bagels has been operating in this space for two years.

"We've done very well, and Dearborn just wrapped their arms around us like they've embraced us entirely," Anson said.

Anson says his wife, Megan, is the inspiration behind the business.

"My wife, she likes bagels. I was trying to get her a good one," Anson said.

After developing the perfect recipe, the couple started selling bagels from home and at a local pop-up.

"Everything I didn't sell, I took to businesses all around me. Just try my bagels," Anson said.

One of those businesses was Village Ford.

"They got a great product, and we needed to get somebody in here for our dealership. And it was just a perfect opportunity," said Jay Sturtz, general sales manager of Village Ford.

Word has spread, and now there's a devoted following of regular customers.

"I just stumbled in here, and I saw this sign outside and came in and tried it. The best bagels I ever had," said Ahmad Hammoud, owner of Big Red's Barbeque Pit. "Him and his wife are great people, so I will support them forever."

In 2024, the shop hosted a fundraiser for humanitarian aid in Lebanon.

"They support our community, and we have to make sure that as residents of Dearborn, residents of Metro Detroit, we support any business that is supporting the community," said Amer Zhar, a regular customer.

Anson arrives at work at 4 a.m. and says Brazen Bagels focuses on quality.

"I start rolling. I'm rolling all day until close. I'm baking and rolling about 120 dozen a week. I just keep it moving, and my team is amazing," Anson said. "Everything's very intentional and simple, no frills, no gimmicks, brown paper bag, like the sandwich is the star.

The ingredients are organic, with halal options on the menu.

"We're a husband and wife company based on quality, nothing else, and everything's organically grown. You probably heard about us. You probably didn't, you probably didn't see, like, a social media campaign or a big sign or anything, but just believe the hype," Anson said.

If you're at Village Ford for an oil change or just hungry for some good food, come check out Brazen Bagels.